Spain 15, Serbia 11 Spain 4 3 3 5 — 15 Serbia 3 3 3 2 — 11 First Quarter_None…

Spain 15, Serbia 11

Spain 4 3 3 5 — 15 Serbia 3 3 3 2 — 11

First Quarter_None

Second Quarter_None

Third Quarter_None

Fourth Quarter_None

Exclusions_Spain 12 (U. Biel Lara 1, M. Famera 1, A. Granados Ortega 1, A. Munarriz Egana 1, F. Perrone Rocha 1, B. Sanahuja 1, S. Cabanas Pegado 2, A. Bustos Sanchez 4); Serbia 14 (M. Cuk 1, N. Dedovic 1, S. Rasovic 1, R. Drasovic 2, N. Jaksic 2, P. Jaksic 2, S. Randelovic 2, D. Mandic 3).

4 Minute Exclusions_Spain None; Serbia None.

Penalty Fouls_Spain 2 (U. Biel Lara 1, B. Sanahuja 1); Serbia 1 (D. Mandic 1).

Ejections_Spain 1 (A. Bustos Sanchez); Serbia 1 (D. Mandic).

Referees_Adrian Alexandrescu, Romania. Raffaele Colombo, Italy. Milivoj Bebic, Croatia. Jorge Soto, Colombia.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.