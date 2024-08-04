Spain 13, Italy 11 Spain 2 3 4 4 — 13 Italy 0 4 3 4 — 11 First Quarter_None…

Spain 13, Italy 11

Spain 2 3 4 4 — 13 Italy 0 4 3 4 — 11

First Quarter_None

Second Quarter_None

Third Quarter_None

Fourth Quarter_None

Exclusions_Spain 18 (J. Forca Ariza 1, P. Leiton Arrones 1, I. Piralkova Coello 1, E. Ruiz Barril 1, B. Ortiz 2, P. Camus 4, P. Crespi Barriga 4, N. Perez Vivas 4); Italy 19 (D. Bettini 1, R. Bianconi 1, A. Cocchiere 1, G. Galardi 1, S. Giustini 1, C. Marletta 1, D. Picozzi 1, C. Tabani 2, G. Viacava 2, S. Avegno 4, V. Palmieri 4).

4 Minute Exclusions_Spain None; Italy None.

Penalty Fouls_Spain None; Italy 1 (D. Picozzi 1).

Ejections_Spain 3 (P. Camus, P. Crespi Barriga, N. Perez Vivas); Italy 2 (S. Avegno, V. Palmieri).

Referees_Andrej Franulovic, Croatia. Frank Ohme, Germany. Richard Papazian, France. Andy Hoepelman, Netherlands.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.