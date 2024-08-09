Spain 11, Italy 9 Spain 4 2 3 2 — 11 Italy 0 3 3 3 — 9 First Quarter_None…

Spain 11, Italy 9

Spain 4 2 3 2 — 11 Italy 0 3 3 3 — 9

First Quarter_None

Second Quarter_None

Third Quarter_None

Fourth Quarter_None

Exclusions_Spain 11 (U. Biel Lara 1, A. Bustos Sanchez 1, S. Cabanas Pegado 1, M. Famera 1, A. Munarriz Egana 1, A. Granados Ortega 3, B. Sanahuja 3); Italy 10 (L. Bruni 1, G. Echenique 1, A. Velotto 1, M. Iocchi Gratta 2, V. Renzuto Iodice 2, N. Presciutti 3).

4 Minute Exclusions_Spain None; Italy None.

Penalty Fouls_Spain 1 (B. Sanahuja 1); Italy None.

Ejections_Spain 2 (A. Granados Ortega, B. Sanahuja); Italy 1 (N. Presciutti).

Referees_Michiel Zwart, Netherlands. Sebastien Dervieux, France. Monica Brochero, Argentina. Milivoj Bebic, Croatia.

