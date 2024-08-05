Spain 10, France 8
|Spain
|3
|2
|2
|3
|—
|10
|France
|1
|2
|4
|1
|—
|8
First Quarter_None
Second Quarter_None
Third Quarter_None
Fourth Quarter_None
Exclusions_Spain 10 (S. Cabanas Pegado 1, B. Sanahuja 1, A. Bustos Sanchez 2, A. Munarriz Egana 2, R. Tahull Compte 2, M. de Toro Dominguez 2); France 8 (E. Bjorch 1, A. Bouet 1, U. Crousillat 1, E. Khasz 1, R. Marion Vernoux 1, M. Marzouki 1, R. Saudadier 1, P. Vanpeperstraete 1).
4 Minute Exclusions_Spain None; France None.
Penalty Fouls_Spain 1 (U. Aguirre 1); France 1 (M. Bodegas 1).
Ejections_Spain None; France None.
Referees_Georgios Stavridis, Greece. Veselin Miskovic, Montenegro. Massimiliano Caputi, Italy. Hadi Farid, United States.
