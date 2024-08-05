Spain 10, France 8 Spain 3 2 2 3 — 10 France 1 2 4 1 — 8 First Quarter_None…

Spain 10, France 8

Spain 3 2 2 3 — 10 France 1 2 4 1 — 8

First Quarter_None

Second Quarter_None

Third Quarter_None

Fourth Quarter_None

Exclusions_Spain 10 (S. Cabanas Pegado 1, B. Sanahuja 1, A. Bustos Sanchez 2, A. Munarriz Egana 2, R. Tahull Compte 2, M. de Toro Dominguez 2); France 8 (E. Bjorch 1, A. Bouet 1, U. Crousillat 1, E. Khasz 1, R. Marion Vernoux 1, M. Marzouki 1, R. Saudadier 1, P. Vanpeperstraete 1).

4 Minute Exclusions_Spain None; France None.

Penalty Fouls_Spain 1 (U. Aguirre 1); France 1 (M. Bodegas 1).

Ejections_Spain None; France None.

Referees_Georgios Stavridis, Greece. Veselin Miskovic, Montenegro. Massimiliano Caputi, Italy. Hadi Farid, United States.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.