Spain 1, South Africa 0 Spain 1 0 0 0 — 1 South Africa 0 0 0 0 — 0…

Spain 1, South Africa 0

Spain 1 0 0 0 — 1 South Africa 0 0 0 0 — 0

Spain_B. Iglesias 1.

South Africa_None.

Green Cards_L. Jimenez, Spain, 25′. B. Iglesias, Spain, 43′.

Yellow Cards_O. Zulu, South Africa, 55′.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Emi Yamada, Japan. Hannah Harrison, Britain. Daniel Barstow, Britain. Gabriel Labate, Argentina.

