South Africa 5, France 2

South Africa 1 1 0 3 — 5 France 0 2 0 0 — 2

South Africa_A. Cassiem 2, M. Cassiem 1, M. Guise-Brown 1, K. Horne 1.

France_V. Charlet 1, T. Clement 1.

Green Cards_T. Clement, France, 17′. A. Bellenger, France, 22′. Z. Kraai, South Africa, 24′. V. Charlet, France, 28′. N. Ntuli, South Africa, 28′.

Yellow Cards_J. van Tonder, South Africa, 39′. N. Spooner, South Africa, 60’+. C. Masson, France, 60’+.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Hong Zhen Lim, Singapore. Marcin Grochal, Poland. Raghu Prasad, India. Daniel Barstow, Britain.

