South Africa 5, France 2
|South Africa
|1
|1
|0
|3
|—
|5
|France
|0
|2
|0
|0
|—
|2
South Africa_A. Cassiem 2, M. Cassiem 1, M. Guise-Brown 1, K. Horne 1.
France_V. Charlet 1, T. Clement 1.
Green Cards_T. Clement, France, 17′. A. Bellenger, France, 22′. Z. Kraai, South Africa, 24′. V. Charlet, France, 28′. N. Ntuli, South Africa, 28′.
Yellow Cards_J. van Tonder, South Africa, 39′. N. Spooner, South Africa, 60’+. C. Masson, France, 60’+.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Hong Zhen Lim, Singapore. Marcin Grochal, Poland. Raghu Prasad, India. Daniel Barstow, Britain.
