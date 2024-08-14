Soto has 1st career 3-homer game as Yankees beat White Sox 4-1 behind Cortes

CHICAGO (AP) — Juan Soto had his first career three-homer game, Nestor Cortes tossed seven shutout innings and the New…

CHICAGO (AP) — Juan Soto had his first career three-homer game, Nestor Cortes tossed seven shutout innings and the New York Yankees held off the Chicago White Sox 4-1 on Tuesday night to take sole possession of the AL East lead.

Soto tagged starter Jonathan Cannon (2-6) for a two-run shot to left field in the third inning and went the other way again on a leadoff homer in the fifth. The four-time All-Star added his 33rd of the season in the seventh off left-handed reliever Fraser Ellard, pulling a drive to right that made it 4-0.

“Just a great night by a great player,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I feel like in watching Juan I’m watching one of the best seasons I’ve ever seen.”

With a chance to match the major league record of four home runs in a game, Soto walked his final time up in the ninth. He smiled after swinging and missing at a 3-0 pitch that was a little out of the strike zone.

“That’s why he’s the greatest hitter in the game,” teammate Aaron Judge said. “You leave a pitch in the zone, he’ll do damage. But if you don’t throw to him, he’ll help the next guy do his thing.”

Cortes (6-10), who gave up nine hits and six earned runs in a short outing against the Angels five days earlier, scattered three hits and equaled his season best with nine strikeouts.

“He’s just nasty Nestor. You’re always expecting something like that from him,” Soto said.

Luis Robert Jr. spoiled New York’s shutout bid with an eighth-inning RBI single off Mark Leiter Jr. Jake Cousins, the last of four relievers, got three outs — two with the bases loaded — for his first career save.

The Yankees moved a half-game in front of second-place Baltimore, which lost to the Washington Nationals.

“Cortes was tough tonight. He was throwing the ball well, mixing it up, getting his spots,” White Sox interim manager Grady Sizemore said. “He really did a good job.”

Cannon gave up five hits and walked three while striking out four in 4 2/3 innings. The major league-worst White Sox (29-92) had five hits one night after rolling up 18 in a 12-2 victory. They’ve dropped 31 of their last 36 games.

Judge went 2 for 3 with a pair of singles and two walks to remain at 299 career home runs.

Soto produced the 40th three-homer game in Yankees history, including the postseason. It was their second this year, following rookie Ben Rice on July 6 against Boston.

“It means a lot. It’s really fun,” Soto said. “It’s really cool to see it and even better to get the win out of it.”

The 25-year-old Soto has 23 career multi-homer games. The only player with more by age 25 was Hall of Fame slugger Mel Ott with 24.

In his last 28 games, Soto is batting .351 with 12 home runs and a 1.233 OPS.

Boone said before the game that third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. is likely headed to the injured list with a left elbow injury. It appears Chisholm damaged the ulnar collateral ligament on a slide in Monday’s game.

The club expects to have enough diagnostic information to make a decision by Wednesday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: C Jose Trevino (left quadriceps strain) was scheduled to make another rehab start for Double-A Somerset on Tuesday. He’s been on the 10-day IL since July 13. … Boone said RHP Ian Hamilton (lat strain) will throw a live bullpen this weekend. He’s been out since June 18.

White Sox: Robert was back in the lineup after getting a day off Monday. … The club hasn’t given up on getting 3B Yoán Moncada (adductor strain) back this season, but Sizemore said there still isn’t a clear timetable for a potential return. Moncada hasn’t played since early April.

UP NEXT

Yankees rookie Will Warren (0-1, 11.17 ERA) and fellow RHP Davis Martin (0-1, 3.65) both make their third start of the season in Wednesday night’s series finale.

