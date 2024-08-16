Solo show helps Kerbaol become first home rider to win stage in women’s Tour de France

MORTEAU, France (AP) — Cedrine Kerbaol soloed to the biggest victory of her career on Friday as she became the…

MORTEAU, France (AP) — Cedrine Kerbaol soloed to the biggest victory of her career on Friday as she became the first home rider to win a stage in the three-year history of the women’s Tour de France.

Kerbaol lifted her arms above her head and made a heart sign with her hands as she crossed the line at the end of the sixth stage, a hilly 159.2-kilometer (99-mile) route from Remiremont to Morteau.

The 23-year-old Frenchwoman attacked from the bunch at the top of the final climb, with 14.5 kilometers (nine miles) remaining, and used her descending prowess to pull away and finish 21 seconds ahead Marianne Vos and Liane Lippert.

The victory also lifted Kerbaol into second spot in the general classification, 16 seconds behind Kasia Niewiadoma heading into the final two stages in the high mountains. American Kristen Faulkner was third, 19 seconds behind Niewiadoma.

Polish cyclist Niewiadoma moved into the overall lead on Thursday after yellow-jersey wearer and defending champion Demi Vollering crashed in the final stages of the fifth stage and lost more than a minute to her rivals.

Saturday’s penultimate stage is almost entirely devoid of flat sections and has five classified climbs on the 166.4-kilometer (103.4-mile) route from Champagnole, including the second-category ascent to the summit finish at Le Grand-Bornand.

The race finishes Sunday at the top of the punishing climb of the Alpe d’Huez’s famous 21 hairpin bends.

