Slovenia 3, France 2 (25-20, 25-23, 25-27, 22-25, 15-11)

Slovenia_Spiker-K. Cebulj (12-30), T. Urnaut (8-29), T. Stern (24-53) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. Pajenk (5-9), G. Ropret (0-6), J. Kozamernik (3-23), K. Cebulj (0-6), T. Urnaut (0-4), T. Stern (1-11); Server-J. Kozamernik (3-22), K. Cebulj (4-24), T. Urnaut (1-18), T. Stern (3-23); Scorer-T. Stern (28-87).

France_Spiker-T. Clevenot (8-20), Y. Louati (8-13), E. Ngapeth (18-38), J. Patry (14-41) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. Brizard (1-9), B. Chinenyeze (4-16), T. Clevenot (1-9), N. le Goff (2-15), J. Patry (5-11); Server-A. Brizard (2-22), B. Chinenyeze (1-24), Q. Jouffroy (0-4), N. le Goff (0-10), Y. Louati (0-6), E. Ngapeth (1-17), J. Patry (0-15); Scorer-E. Ngapeth (21-65).

Referees_Vladimir Simonovic, Switzerland. Wojciech Maroszek, Poland. Denny Cespedes, Dominican Republic. Daniele Rapisarda, Italy.

