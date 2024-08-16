Slot reveals Liverpool failed in bid to sign Zubimendi and plays down concerns about no signings

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Arne Slot revealed the club failed with a bid to bring in Spain midfielder…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Arne Slot revealed the club failed with a bid to bring in Spain midfielder Martín Zubimendi, as he played down concerns about the Reds being the only team in the Premier League to not sign a player this transfer window.

“It’s not always true that if you bring in new players the team becomes stronger,” Slot said Friday, a day before he takes charge of Liverpool’s opening league game of the season at promoted Ipswich.

Slot, who is heading up a new era at Liverpool following the departure of predecessor Jurgen Klopp, spoke openly in his pre-match news conference about the attempts to sign Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

Zubimendi, a defensive midfielder who helped Spain win the European Championship last month, would have bolstered what is widely seen as the weakest part of Liverpool’s team.

“I said many times I think our squad is strong and it’s not easy to find players who can help us or can even strengthen the squad,” Slot said. “Zubimendi was one of them, to be fair, but he decided not to come.

“In the background, (new sporting director) Richard (Hughes) is trying to strengthen the squad as he can but unfortunately Zubimendi decided not to come. He tried everything to bring him in, but if a player doesn’t want to come, it’s obvious he is not coming.”

Chelsea, Aston Villa, West Ham and Manchester United are among the teams to have spent heavily on players in this transfer window, leading to frustration among some Liverpool fans that their club has been so inactive in the market.

However, title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal have both only brought in one new player so far, Savinho and Riccardo Calafiori, respectively — and Slot doesn’t appear concerned.

“I truly believe on the training ground you can help teams to improve. That is also what happened here in the recent years,” he said.

“Maybe you mean if the clubs around you do strengthen, their teams become better but it’s not always true … I also believe, in general, every player in the squad needs to have perspective on playing time and if you keep bringing in players, sometimes the energy in the group goes down as well.”

