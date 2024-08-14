Sexual abuse trial of Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco is delayed until Sept. 26

PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (AP) — The second phase of Wander Franco’s trial on charges of sexually abusing a minor…

PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (AP) — The second phase of Wander Franco’s trial on charges of sexually abusing a minor was delayed until Sept. 26.

The decision of the court in the province of Puerto Plata, in the north of the Dominican Republic, was due to the defense team of the Tampa Bay shortstop not being notified of audiovisual evidence that was going to be shown during a hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

The 23-year-old has been charged with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl. Prosecutors filed charges in January, six months after a judge ordered he be investigated.

Dominican law splits the court proceedings into a preparatory phase, a preliminary ruling and a final ruling.

Franco attended the hearing with a lawyer and family members. He did not speak to reporters.

Documents that prosecutors presented to a judge in July and were viewed by The Associated Press alleged Franco through his mother, Yudelka Aybar, transferred one million pesos or $17,000 to the mother of the minor on Jan. 5, 2023.

Franco was conditionally released on Jan. 5, four days after his arrest. The mother of the underage girl is under house arrest.

Franco is charged with sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor, sexual abuse and human trafficking.

Franco, who turned 23 on March 1, was in the midst of his third major league season when his career was halted in August 2023. He agreed to a $182 million, 11-year contract in November 2021.

Tampa Bay placed him on the restricted list last month, cutting off the pay he had been receiving while on administrative leave

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.