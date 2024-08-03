Serbia 3, Canada 2 (25-16, 25-22, 24-26, 19-25, 16-18) Serbia_Spiker-A. Atanasijevic (14-36), M. Ivovic (14-20), M. Kujundzic (13-30) (won-total attempts);…

Serbia 3, Canada 2 (25-16, 25-22, 24-26, 19-25, 16-18)

Serbia_Spiker-A. Atanasijevic (14-36), M. Ivovic (14-20), M. Kujundzic (13-30) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. Atanasijevic (0-11), M. Ivovic (0-8), P. Krsmanovic (0-2), M. Kujundzic (1-7), D. Luburic (0-3), A. Nedeljkovic (3-6), M. Podrascanin (0-15), V. Todorovic (0-3); Server-A. Atanasijevic (5-21), M. Ivovic (3-21), M. Podrascanin (2-18); Scorer-A. Atanasijevic (19-68).

Canada_Spiker-A. Szwarc (13-24), E. Loeppky (18-33), S. Maar (22-36) (won-total attempts); Blocker-L. van Berkel (2-15), A. Szwarc (1-9), D. Demyanenko (2-19), E. Loeppky (1-13), S. Maar (2-8); Server-L. van Berkel (0-14), B. Hofer (0-6), A. Szwarc (0-11), D. Demyanenko (2-14), N. Hoag (0-4), L. Herr (0-16), E. Loeppky (1-18), S. Maar (4-25), F. McCarthy (0-1); Scorer-S. Maar (28-69).

Referees_Stefano Cesare, Italy. Epaminondas Gerothodoros, Greece. Wang Ziling, China. Taoufik Boudaya, Tunisia.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.