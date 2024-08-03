Serbia 15, France 8 Serbia 4 4 4 3 — 15 France 2 2 2 2 — 8 First Quarter_None…

Serbia 15, France 8

Serbia 4 4 4 3 — 15 France 2 2 2 2 — 8

First Quarter_None

Second Quarter_None

Third Quarter_None

Fourth Quarter_None

Exclusions_Serbia 11 (M. Cuk 1, N. Dedovic 1, P. Jaksic 1, R. Drasovic 2, S. Rasovic 2, S. Randelovic 4); France 8 (E. Bjorch 1, A. Bouet 1, T. Vernoux 1, M. Marzouki 2, U. Crousillat 3).

4 Minute Exclusions_Serbia None; France None.

Penalty Fouls_Serbia 1 (N. Vico 1); France 2 (A. Bouet 1, U. Crousillat 1).

Ejections_Serbia 1 (S. Randelovic); France 1 (U. Crousillat).

Referees_Boris Margeta, Slovenia. Adrian Alexandrescu, Romania. Manuel de Jesus, United States. Massimiliano Caputi, Italy.

