Men’s Gold Medal Match Serbia 13, Croatia 11 Serbia 5 3 3 2 — 13 Croatia 2 3 3 3…

Men’s Gold Medal Match

Serbia 13, Croatia 11

Serbia 5 3 3 2 — 13 Croatia 2 3 3 3 — 11

First Quarter_None

Second Quarter_None

Third Quarter_None

Fourth Quarter_None

Exclusions_Serbia 15 (M. Cuk 1, N. Dedovic 1, N. Jaksic 1, D. Mandic 1, S. Rasovic 1, V. Rasovic 1, N. Vico 1, R. Drasovic 2, P. Jaksic 2, S. Randelovic 4); Croatia 13 (L. Bukic 1, R. Buric 1, M. Jokovic 1, K. Kharkov 1, M. Zuvela 1, M. Biljaka 4, A. Vukicevic 4).

4 Minute Exclusions_Serbia None; Croatia None.

Penalty Fouls_Serbia None; Croatia 1 (J. Marinic Kragic 1).

Ejections_Serbia 1 (S. Randelovic); Croatia 2 (M. Biljaka, A. Vukicevic).

Referees_Boris Margeta, Slovenia. Michiel Zwart, Netherlands. Angel Moliner, Spain. Andy Hoepelman, Netherlands.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.