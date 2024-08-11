Men’s Gold Medal Match
Serbia 13, Croatia 11
|Serbia
|5
|3
|3
|2
|—
|13
|Croatia
|2
|3
|3
|3
|—
|11
First Quarter_None
Second Quarter_None
Third Quarter_None
Fourth Quarter_None
Exclusions_Serbia 15 (M. Cuk 1, N. Dedovic 1, N. Jaksic 1, D. Mandic 1, S. Rasovic 1, V. Rasovic 1, N. Vico 1, R. Drasovic 2, P. Jaksic 2, S. Randelovic 4); Croatia 13 (L. Bukic 1, R. Buric 1, M. Jokovic 1, K. Kharkov 1, M. Zuvela 1, M. Biljaka 4, A. Vukicevic 4).
4 Minute Exclusions_Serbia None; Croatia None.
Penalty Fouls_Serbia None; Croatia 1 (J. Marinic Kragic 1).
Ejections_Serbia 1 (S. Randelovic); Croatia 2 (M. Biljaka, A. Vukicevic).
Referees_Boris Margeta, Slovenia. Michiel Zwart, Netherlands. Angel Moliner, Spain. Andy Hoepelman, Netherlands.
