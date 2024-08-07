Serbia 12, Greece 11
|Serbia
|3
|3
|2
|4
|—
|12
|Greece
|3
|2
|4
|2
|—
|11
First Quarter_None
Second Quarter_None
Third Quarter_None
Fourth Quarter_None
Exclusions_Serbia 12 (M. Cuk 1, N. Dedovic 1, R. Drasovic 1, N. Jaksic 1, V. Rasovic 1, N. Vico 1, P. Jaksic 2, S. Randelovic 4); Greece 12 (I. Fountoulis 1, K. Kakaris 1, E. Kalogeropoulos 1, A. Papanastasiou 1, D. Skoumpakis 2, A. Vlachopoulos 2, N. Papanikolaou 4).
4 Minute Exclusions_Serbia None; Greece None.
Penalty Fouls_Serbia 3 (R. Drasovic 1, N. Jaksic 1, V. Rasovic 1); Greece 1 (S. Argyropoulos Kanakakis 1).
Ejections_Serbia 1 (S. Randelovic); Greece 1 (N. Papanikolaou).
Referees_Frank Ohme, Germany. Andrej Franulovic, Croatia. Dion Willis, South Africa. Richard Papazian, France.
