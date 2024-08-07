Serbia 12, Greece 11 Serbia 3 3 2 4 — 12 Greece 3 2 4 2 — 11 First Quarter_None…

Serbia 12, Greece 11

Serbia 3 3 2 4 — 12 Greece 3 2 4 2 — 11

First Quarter_None

Second Quarter_None

Third Quarter_None

Fourth Quarter_None

Exclusions_Serbia 12 (M. Cuk 1, N. Dedovic 1, R. Drasovic 1, N. Jaksic 1, V. Rasovic 1, N. Vico 1, P. Jaksic 2, S. Randelovic 4); Greece 12 (I. Fountoulis 1, K. Kakaris 1, E. Kalogeropoulos 1, A. Papanastasiou 1, D. Skoumpakis 2, A. Vlachopoulos 2, N. Papanikolaou 4).

4 Minute Exclusions_Serbia None; Greece None.

Penalty Fouls_Serbia 3 (R. Drasovic 1, N. Jaksic 1, V. Rasovic 1); Greece 1 (S. Argyropoulos Kanakakis 1).

Ejections_Serbia 1 (S. Randelovic); Greece 1 (N. Papanikolaou).

Referees_Frank Ohme, Germany. Andrej Franulovic, Croatia. Dion Willis, South Africa. Richard Papazian, France.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.