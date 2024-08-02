Second statue of Kobe Bryant being unveiled in Los Angeles

A statue of late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi Bryant, was scheduled to be unveiled during a private ceremony on Friday.

FILE - Los Angeles Lakers basketball star Kobe Bryant smiles as he talks about his 81-point game Jan. 22, 2006, against the Toronto Raptors at Lakers headquarters in El Segundo, Calif., Jan. 24, 2006. A statue of Bryant and his daughter, Gigi Bryant, was scheduled to be unveiled during a private ceremony on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 according to a published report. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)(AP/Reed Saxon) FILE - Los Angeles Lakers basketball star Kobe Bryant smiles as he talks about his 81-point game Jan. 22, 2006, against the Toronto Raptors at Lakers headquarters in El Segundo, Calif., Jan. 24, 2006. A statue of Bryant and his daughter, Gigi Bryant, was scheduled to be unveiled during a private ceremony on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 according to a published report. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)(AP/Reed Saxon) LOS ANGELES (AP) — A statue of late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi Bryant, was scheduled to be unveiled during a private ceremony on Friday, according to a published report.

The statue is located outside Crypto.com Arena near the Los Angeles Kings’ monument celebrating the team’s 50th anniversary, ESPN reported, citing anonymous sources. The statue will be available for the public to visit starting Saturday morning.

The statue is the second of three planned monuments to Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash along with Gigi Bryant and seven others in January 2020.

The first statue, unveiled on Feb. 8, is a 19-foot bronze memorial to Bryant’s 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors.

Friday’s date (8/2/24) holds similar numerology meaning to the February ceremony (2/8/24), representing both of Bryant’s uniform numbers (8 and 24) and the No. 2 that 13-year-old Gigi wore on the basketball court.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.