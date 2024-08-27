Seattle hosts Atlanta following Charles’ 28-point game

Atlanta Dream (10-19, 4-11 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (18-11, 8-6 Western Conference) Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Atlanta Dream (10-19, 4-11 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (18-11, 8-6 Western Conference)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream visits the Seattle Storm after Tina Charles scored 28 points in the Dream’s 84-79 loss to the Indiana Fever.

The Storm have gone 11-4 at home. Seattle is fourth in the WNBA with 20.3 assists per game. Skylar Diggins-Smith leads the Storm averaging 6.4.

The Dream are 4-9 on the road. Atlanta is third in the WNBA with 27.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Charles averaging 6.8.

Seattle is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Atlanta allows to opponents. Atlanta has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Seattle have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Aug. 16 the Dream won 83-81 led by 30 points from Rhyne Howard, while Diggins-Smith scored 29 points for the Storm.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jewell Loyd is averaging 20.1 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Storm.

Allisha Gray is averaging 15.8 points for the Dream.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 5-5, averaging 81.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Dream: 3-7, averaging 75.1 points, 37.8 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

INJURIES: Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

Dream: Aerial Powers: out (calf ).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.