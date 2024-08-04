Scottie Scheffler closes with 9-under 62 to win Olympics thriller at Le Golf National

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Scottie Scheffler delivered the best performance of his greatest year by rallying from four shots behind…

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Scottie Scheffler delivered the best performance of his greatest year by rallying from four shots behind Sunday with a 9-under 62 to win the Olympics in a thriller at Le Golf National.

Already a six-time winner on the PGA Tour this year, including his second Masters, Scheffler added Olympic gold to an astonishing season with a round that kept some 30,000 fans on edge.

The world’s No. 1 player matched the course record at Le Golf National and he still needed plenty of help.

Jon Rahm of Spain had a four-shot lead over Tommy Fleetwood of England when he stepped on the 11th tee. Fleetwood caught him in two holes as Rahm had a stunning collapse.

Scheffler who charged to the front with four straight birdies down the stretch, none bigger than gouging an 8-iron shot out of deep rough on the 17th hole and making the 18-foot birdie putt to take the lead. He set an Olympic record for 72 holes at 19-under 265.

Fleetwood was second after a 66, and Hideki Matsuyama took the bronze medal at 17 under after a 65. Rahm tied for sixth at 15 under after a 70.

LPGA Tour

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Moriya Jutanugarn emerged from a tight pack at Columbia Edgewater to win the Portland Classic for her third career LPGA Tour title.

Three strokes behind leader Andrea Lee going into the round, Jutanugarn shot a 6-under 66 in mostly calm conditions for a two-stroke victory over three players.

Jutanugarn finished at 22-under 266, playing the first 71 holes without a bogey. The 30-year-old Thai player birdied Nos. 13-15 and made an 8-footer to save par on the par-3 16th. She made a short birdie putt on the par-4 17th and closed with a bogey.

Narin An (66), Nataliya Guseva (68) and Angel Yin (69) tied for second. Guseva is the first Russian player with an LPGA Tour card.

Jutanugarn also won the 2018 HUGEL-JTBC LA Open and 2021 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational team event with younger sister Ariya Jutanugarn. Ariya Jutanugarn, a 12-time LPGA Tour winner, closed with a 65 on Sunday to tie for ninth at 17 under.

Korn Ferry Tour

FARMINGTON, Utah (AP) — Karl Vilips of Australia won the Utah Championship in his fourth Korn Ferry Tour start, finishing with a 5-under 66 for a two-stroke victory.

Vilips had a 25-under 259 total at Oakridge Country Club. The 22-year-old former Stanford player jumped to 44th to 15th in the season standings, with the final top 30 earning PGA Tour cards.

Joe Weiler (64) and Matt McCarty (68) tied for second, McCarty shot 61 on Saturday.

U.S. Golf Association

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Leta Lindley won the U.S. Senior Women’s Open at Fox Chapel after finishing second the last two years, closing with a tournament-record 7-under 64 for a two-stroke victory.

The 52-year-old Lindley, birdied five of the first eight holes and added two more on the par-4 14th and 15th. She finished at 9-under 275, a record for total strokes in the event first played in 2018.

Kaori Yamamoto of Japan, five strokes ahead entering the round, birdied the final two holes in a 71 to finish second.

Other tours

Ian Gilligan won the Western Amateur on Saturday by beating Florida teammate Jack Turner in 29 holes at Moraine Country Club in Dayton, Ohio. The 11-hole playoff was the longest in the 125-year history of the Western Amateur. Gilligan and Turner each won semifinal matches in 19 holes. … Barend Botha of South Africa won the BioSteel Championship for his second straight PGA Tour Americas victory. Botha shot 64-63-64-63 at Ambassador in Windsor, Ontario, to finish at 26-under 254. He won the Commissionaires Ottawa Open last week, also finishing at 26 under. John Keefer (62) and Matthew Anderson (64) were a stroke back. … Robert Coles won the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International in Aberdeen, Scotland, for his first Legends Tour title. The Englishman shot a 1-under 71 for a one-stroke victory over local favorite Paul Lawrie (76). Coles finished at 4 under. Joakim Lagergren of Sweden won the Challenge Tour’s Irish Challenge at The K Club in Straffan, Ireland. He closed with a 4-under 68 to finish at 16-under 272 — a stroke ahead of France’s Sebastien Gros. … Daniel von Tonder closed with a 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory in the FNB Eswatini Challenge on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa. … Rio Takeda won the Japan LPGA’s Hokkaido Meiji Cup at Sapporo International. She birdied the par-4 18th for a 6-under 66 and a one-stroke victory over Yui Kawamoto. … Ina Yoon closed with a 2-under 70 and won the Jeju Sandasoo Masters by two shots on the Korea LPGA.

