Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Alden-Hebron 36, Orangeville 22
Batavia 35, Glenbard West 28
Bloomington 41, Danville 14
Brooks Academy 20, Orr 0
Calhoun 37, Jacksonville Routt 19
Calhoun/Brussels 37, Routt Catholic/Lutheran 19
Carrollton 46, Beardstown 6
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 20, Richards 18
Chicago Ag Science 26, Mather 21
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 40, Gage Park 0
Clark Prep/Austin Poly/Douglass 24, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 16
Dwight 49, Dakota 0
East St. Louis 34, Loyola 7
Fenwick 30, OPRF 0
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 41, Leo 22
Herrin 59, Marion 34
Kankakee (McNamara) 21, Lawrenceville 0
Lisle (Benet Academy) 35, Hillcrest 13
Marist 29, Morgan Park 16
Marshall 27, Trenton Wesclin 21
Martinsville 50, St Anne 40
N. Vermillion, Ind. 42, Paris 13
Payton 28, Hubbard 0
Proviso West 46, Von Steuben 2
Rochester 35, Simeon 14
Springfield 44, Champaign Central 12
St. Joseph-Ogden 40, Monticello 28
Westinghouse 44, Marshall/Raby 20
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
