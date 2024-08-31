Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Alden-Hebron 36, Orangeville 22 Batavia 35, Glenbard West 28 Bloomington 41, Danville 14 Brooks Academy 20, Orr 0…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alden-Hebron 36, Orangeville 22

Batavia 35, Glenbard West 28

Bloomington 41, Danville 14

Brooks Academy 20, Orr 0

Calhoun 37, Jacksonville Routt 19

Calhoun/Brussels 37, Routt Catholic/Lutheran 19

Carrollton 46, Beardstown 6

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 20, Richards 18

Chicago Ag Science 26, Mather 21

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 40, Gage Park 0

Clark Prep/Austin Poly/Douglass 24, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 16

Dwight 49, Dakota 0

East St. Louis 34, Loyola 7

Fenwick 30, OPRF 0

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 41, Leo 22

Herrin 59, Marion 34

Kankakee (McNamara) 21, Lawrenceville 0

Lisle (Benet Academy) 35, Hillcrest 13

Marist 29, Morgan Park 16

Marshall 27, Trenton Wesclin 21

Martinsville 50, St Anne 40

N. Vermillion, Ind. 42, Paris 13

Payton 28, Hubbard 0

Proviso West 46, Von Steuben 2

Rochester 35, Simeon 14

Springfield 44, Champaign Central 12

St. Joseph-Ogden 40, Monticello 28

Westinghouse 44, Marshall/Raby 20

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.