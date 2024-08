ROWING Women’s Single Sculls GOLD_Karolien Florijn, Netherlands SILVER_Emma Twigg, New Zealand BRONZE_Viktorija Senkute, Lithuania ___ SHOOTING 25m Pistol Women GOLD_Jiin…

ROWING

Women’s Single Sculls

GOLD_Karolien Florijn, Netherlands

SILVER_Emma Twigg, New Zealand

BRONZE_Viktorija Senkute, Lithuania

SHOOTING

25m Pistol Women

GOLD_Jiin Yang, South Korea

SILVER_Camille Jedrzejewski, France

BRONZE_Veronika Major, Hungary

