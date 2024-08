Saturday’s Breaking Results

Saturday Men B-Boys Round Robin – Group A Shigekix, Japan, vs. Victor, United States, 1-1. Lithe-Ing, China, vs. Hiro10, Japan,…

Saturday

Men

B-Boys

Round Robin – Group A

Shigekix, Japan, vs. Victor, United States, 1-1.

Lithe-Ing, China, vs. Hiro10, Japan, 2-0.

Shigekix, Japan, vs. Hiro10, Japan, 2-0.

Victor, United States, vs. Lithe-Ing, China, 2-0.

Lithe-Ing, China, vs. Shigekix, Japan, 1-1.

Hiro10, Japan, vs. Victor, United States, 0-2.

Round Robin – Group B

Phil Wizard, Canada, vs. Dany Dann, France, 2-0.

J Attack, Australia, vs. Kuzya, Ukraine, 0-2.

Phil Wizard, Canada, vs. Kuzya, Ukraine, 1-1.

Dany Dann, France, vs. J Attack, Australia, 2-0.

J Attack, Australia, vs. Phil Wizard, Canada, 0-2.

Kuzya, Ukraine, vs. Dany Dann, France, 0-2.

Round Robin – Group C

Jeffro, United States, vs. Lagaet, France, 2-0.

Hongten, South Korea, vs. Lee, Netherlands, 0-2.

Jeffro, United States, vs. Lee, Netherlands, 2-0.

Lagaet, France, vs. Hongten, South Korea, 1-1.

Hongten, South Korea, vs. Jeffro, United States, 1-1.

Lee, Netherlands, vs. Lagaet, France, 2-0.

Round Robin – Group D

Amir, Kazakhstan, vs. Menno, Netherlands, 0-2.

Quake, Taiwan, vs. Billy, Morocco, 2-0.

Amir, Kazakhstan, vs. Billy, Morocco, 2-0.

Menno, Netherlands, vs. Quake, Taiwan, 2-0.

Quake, Taiwan, vs. Amir, Kazakhstan, 0-2.

Billy, Morocco, vs. Menno, Netherlands, 0-2.

Quarterfinals

Dany Dann, France, def. Jeffro, United States, 2-1.

Victor, United States, def. Amir, Kazakhstan, 3-0.

Shigekix, Japan, def. Menno, Netherlands, 3-0.

Phil Wizard, Canada, def. Lee, Netherlands, 3-0.

Semifinals

Dany Dann, France, def. Victor, United States, 2-1.

Phil Wizard, Canada, def. Shigekix, Japan, 3-0.

Finals

Bronze Medal Battle

Victor, United States, def. Shigekix, Japan, 3-0.

Gold Medal Battle

Phil Wizard, Canada, def. Dany Dann, France, 3-0.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.