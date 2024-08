CINCINNATI (AP) — San Francisco Giants left-hander Blake Snell throws a no-hitter in 3-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Listen now to WTOP News

CINCINNATI (AP) — San Francisco Giants left-hander Blake Snell throws a no-hitter in 3-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.