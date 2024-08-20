Samoa batter Darius Visser smashes six sixes in a single T20I over which goes for a record 39 runs

APIA, Samoa (AP) — Samoa batter Darius Visser smashed six sixes in a single T20I over which went for a…

APIA, Samoa (AP) — Samoa batter Darius Visser smashed six sixes in a single T20I over which went for a record 39 runs against Vanuatu on Tuesday.

The teams played Tuesday in a T20 World Cup regional qualifier in Apia, Samoa.

Samoa won the cricket match by 10 runs with Visser scoring a 62-ball 132.

The 28-year-old Visser’s onslaught came in a nine-ball over of medium pace from Vanuatu bowler Nalin Nipiko, which featured three no balls and one dot ball.

Cricinfo.com said it was the first time in a men’s Twenty20 international that a team had scored more than 36 runs in a single over and the fourth time that an individual batter had smashed six sixes in an over.

England bowling great Stuart Broad was the first in men’s T20I games to be hit for six sixes in the same over, by India’s Yuvraj Singh, at the 2007 Twenty 20 World Cup. Broad later called it a “pretty tough experience” but said it had improved him as a bowler.

