Royals reinstate right-hander John Schreiber, option Carlos Hernandez to Triple-A Omaha

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals reinstated right-hander John Schreiber from the injured list and optioned fellow reliever Carlos Hernandez to Triple-A Omaha before their series opener against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

Schreiber, who is 3-3 with a 4.13 ERA, has been out since hurting the patellar tendon in his right knee while recording the third out of an inning against the Cubs on July 28. He was placed on the IL the following day.

Schreiber made two rehab appearances for Double-A Northwest Arkansas last week.

Hernandez has appeared in 15 games for Kansas City this season, going 0-1 with a 3.45 ERA. He pitched an inning apiece on Friday and Saturday as the Royals swept the Reds in Cincinnati.

