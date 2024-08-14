Rockies take road slide into matchup against the Diamondbacks

Colorado Rockies (44-77, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (68-53, second in the NL West) Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40…

Colorado Rockies (44-77, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (68-53, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Tanner Gordon (0-3, 6.15 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Jordan Montgomery (7-6, 6.37 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -200, Rockies +167; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will attempt to break their four-game road slide in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has a 36-26 record in home games and a 68-53 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 57-21 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Colorado has a 44-77 record overall and a 17-45 record on the road. The Rockies have a 31-18 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams play Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Diamondbacks are up 7-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 20 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 81 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Jake McCarthy is 17-for-41 with a double, a triple, three home runs and 16 RBI over the last 10 games.

Brenton Doyle has 20 home runs, 36 walks and 60 RBI while hitting .265 for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 16-for-38 with five doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 9-1, .301 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .256 batting average, 6.58 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: day-to-day (lower body), Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (abductor), Christian Walker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Dakota Hudson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Peter Lambert: day-to-day (undisclosed), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Freeland: day-to-day (finger), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

