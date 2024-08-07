Rockies play the Mets leading series 1-0

New York Mets (59-54, third in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (42-72, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Wednesday,…

New York Mets (59-54, third in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (42-72, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Paul Blackburn (5-2, 4.11 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-10, 4.97 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -161, Rockies +134; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the New York Mets.

Colorado has a 25-29 record in home games and a 42-72 record overall. The Rockies have gone 29-17 in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York has a 59-54 record overall and a 29-25 record in road games. The Mets are 28-11 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams match up Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brenton Doyle has 18 doubles, three triples and 19 home runs for the Rockies. Kris Bryant is 10-for-32 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 22 home runs, 43 walks and 64 RBI while hitting .253 for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 12-for-35 with four doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .204 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Mets: 4-6, .246 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland: day-to-day (finger), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (pronator), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.