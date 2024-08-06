Rockies host the Mets to open 3-game series

New York Mets (59-53, third in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (41-72, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Tuesday,…

New York Mets (59-53, third in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (41-72, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Luis Severino (7-4, 3.93 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (3-4, 5.64 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -164, Rockies +137; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the New York Mets on Tuesday to begin a three-game series.

Colorado has gone 24-29 at home and 41-72 overall. The Rockies have hit 127 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

New York has a 29-24 record on the road and a 59-53 record overall. The Mets have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .321.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brenton Doyle has 18 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 55 RBI for the Rockies. Jacob Stallings is 11-for-32 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

J.D. Martinez has a .262 batting average to lead the Mets, and has 17 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs. Jeff McNeil is 12-for-35 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .189 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Mets: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (pronator), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.