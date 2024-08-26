Rockies host the Marlins to begin 4-game series

Miami Marlins (47-83, fifth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (48-83, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Monday, 8:40…

Miami Marlins (47-83, fifth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (48-83, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (2-5, 5.65 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Rockies: Tanner Gordon (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rockies -110, Marlins -110; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Miami Marlins to open a four-game series.

Colorado has a 29-33 record in home games and a 48-83 record overall. The Rockies are 31-60 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Miami has gone 22-39 on the road and 47-83 overall. The Marlins are 28-17 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brenton Doyle has 22 doubles, four triples and 21 home runs for the Rockies. Jake Cave is 10-for-29 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jake Burger leads the Marlins with 25 home runs while slugging .471. Xavier Edwards is 11-for-36 with two doubles, a triple and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .224 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Marlins: 2-8, .253 batting average, 6.52 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Dakota Hudson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Dane Myers: 60-Day IL (ankle), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Xavier Edwards: day-to-day (back), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

