Rockies and Mets meet to decide series winner

New York Mets (60-54, third in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (42-73, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (5-1, 3.47 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (3-7, 4.66 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -156, Rockies +132; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies and New York Mets play on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Colorado is 42-73 overall and 25-30 in home games. The Rockies have hit 129 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

New York has a 30-25 record on the road and a 60-54 record overall. The Mets are 28-11 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Thursday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Mets have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezequiel Tovar leads the Rockies with a .281 batting average, and has 31 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 15 walks and 53 RBI. Kris Bryant is 12-for-36 with five RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 49 extra base hits (26 doubles and 23 home runs). Mark Vientos is 8-for-36 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .210 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Mets: 5-5, .262 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland: day-to-day (finger), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (pronator), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

