Rockies and Braves meet, winner secures 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (61-55, second in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (43-75, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (4-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (3-4, 5.65 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -200, Rockies +167; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies and Atlanta Braves meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Colorado has a 26-32 record at home and a 43-75 record overall. The Rockies have a 26-54 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Atlanta is 61-55 overall and 29-29 on the road. The Braves have hit 149 total home runs to rank fifth in the majors.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezequiel Tovar leads the Rockies with a .278 batting average, and has 32 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 15 walks and 55 RBI. Brendan Rodgers is 15-for-38 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has a .300 batting average to lead the Braves, and has 22 doubles and 35 home runs. Austin Riley is 12-for-41 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .233 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Braves: 4-6, .249 batting average, 6.37 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Peter Lambert: day-to-day (undisclosed), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Freeland: day-to-day (finger), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ramon Laureano: day-to-day (heel), Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Michael Harris II: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

