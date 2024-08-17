Robert Lewandowski scores twice as Barcelona beats Valencia 2-1 in debut of coach Hansi Flick

MADRID (AP) — Robert Lewandowski scored late in the first half and early in the second to give Barcelona a…

MADRID (AP) — Robert Lewandowski scored late in the first half and early in the second to give Barcelona a winning start in coach Hansi Flick’s Spanish league debut.

The goals by Lewandowski gave the Catalan club a 2-1 win at Valencia in its opening league match on Saturday.

It was Flick’s first official match in charge after he replaced former club great Xavi Hernández at the end of last season.

“It was very important to debut with a victory,” Flick said. “We made some mistakes in the first half but we improved in the second.”

Valencia opened the scoring with a header by Hugo Duro in the 44th, but Barcelona rallied with goals by Lewandowski in first-half stoppage time and four minutes into the second half.

“The goal at the end of the first half was very important,” Flick said.

Duro’s goal was initially disallowed for offside, but video review determined it should stand.

Lewandowski’s first goal came after an assist from teenager Lamine Yamal, whose father was stabbed on Wednesday after an altercation near Barcelona. Mounir Nasraoui had to be hospitalized but his injuries were not life-threatening.

The 35-year-old Lewandowski gave Barcelona the lead by converting a 49th-minute penalty kick after forward Raphinha was fouled inside the area.

“My objective is to score goals. It’s important to start the season like this to give us more confidence,” Lewandowski said.

Flick used several players from Barcelona’s famed La Masia youth academy, including Gerard Martín and 17-year-old Marc Bernal. Both made their first-team debut.

Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde had to be substituted in the second half because of an apparent muscle injury.

Barcelona, still struggling financially, finished second in the league last season, 10 points behind champion Real Madrid.

Madrid opens its league season on Sunday at Mallorca.

Leganes marks return with draw

Promoted Leganes marked its return to the first division with a 1-1 draw at Osasuna.

The visitors opened the scoring through Juan Cruz in the 22nd before an own goal by Juan Soriano evened the score in the 79th.

Leganes had spent the last four seasons in the lower tier before winning the second division to earn promotion.

The club is owned by former Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow, whose Blue Crow Sports Group has included investors from the United States, Mexico, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Canada.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.