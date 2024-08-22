Reese and the Sky take on conference foe Connecticut

Chicago Sky (11-16, 5-9 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (20-7, 10-5 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Chicago Sky (11-16, 5-9 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (20-7, 10-5 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Connecticut Sun and Chicago Sky will play on Friday.

The Sun have gone 10-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Connecticut leads the WNBA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 73.5 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Sky’s record in Eastern Conference action is 5-9. Chicago allows 81.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.0 points per game.

Connecticut averages 80.1 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 81.7 Chicago gives up. Chicago averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Connecticut allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Sun won 83-75 in the last matchup on June 13.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Thomas is scoring 11.4 points per game with 9.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists for the Sun.

Angel Reese is averaging 13.6 points and 12.3 rebounds for the Sky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Sky: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 38.3 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

INJURIES: Sun: None listed.

Sky: Elizabeth Williams: out for season (meniscus).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.