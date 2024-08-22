Live Radio
Home » Sports » Reds sign first baseman…

Reds sign first baseman Dominic Smith, two days after he was released by the Red Sox

The Associated Press

August 22, 2024, 5:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds signed veteran first baseman Dominic Smith on Thursday before their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Smith was in the starting lineup and batting seventh for the opener of a four-game series. He was released by the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday after hitting .237 with six home runs in 83 games.

Smith, 29, has a .247 batting average with 64 homers in eight seasons with the New York Mets (2017-22), Washington (2023) and Boston (2024). He was the Mets’ first-round draft pick in 2013.

The Reds placed outfielder Jake Fraley on the 10-day injured list with a right knee sprain. They also designated right-hander Brooks Kriske, who was pitching at Triple-A Louisville, for assignment.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up