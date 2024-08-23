Red Sox outfielder Tyler O’Neill scratched versus Diamondbacks due to finger inflammation

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox outfielder Tyler O’Neill was scratched from the lineup for Friday’s game against the Arizona…

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox outfielder Tyler O’Neill was scratched from the lineup for Friday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks due to finger inflammation on his left hand.

O’Neill was scheduled to bat fifth and play left field. Rob Refsnyder was added to the lineup in his place.

O’Neill is in his first season with the Red Sox. The 29-year-old ranks second on the team with homers with 22 and is batting .262 with 46 RBIs and 60 runs scored.

Since opening day, O’Neill has been on the injured list three times. Earlier this month, he was sidelined with a leg infection and earlier in the season he spent time on the IL with a concussion and knee inflammation.

