Real-life couple Fiamingo and Paltrinieri will be Italy’s flag bearers at Paris closing ceremony

PARIS (AP) — Real-life couple Rossella Fiamingo and Gregorio Paltrinieri will be Italy’s flag bearers for the Paris Gamesclosing ceremony…

PARIS (AP) — Real-life couple Rossella Fiamingo and Gregorio Paltrinieri will be Italy’s flag bearers for the Paris Gamesclosing ceremony on Sunday, the Italian Olympic Committee announced.

Fiamingo won a team fencing gold in Paris to add to her silver medal from Rio de Janeiro and bronze from Tokyo.

Paltrinieri won silver and bronze in the 1,500- and 800-meter freestyle swimming events, respectively, to give him five Olympic medals for his career.

The engaged couple won their medals within about a half-hour of each other during the first week of the Summer Games.

Defending high jump gold medalist Gianmarco Tamberi lost his wedding ring in the Seine River during the opening ceremony.

The closing ceremony will be held in the Stade de France.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.