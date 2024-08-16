PSG opens post-Mbappé era with 4-1 win at Le Havre in French league

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain got its post-Kylian Mbappé era off a winning start Friday by beating Le Havre 4-1…

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain got its post-Kylian Mbappé era off a winning start Friday by beating Le Havre 4-1 in its French league opener. However, the scoreline was more comfortable than the performance suggested, with PSG’s last three goals coming in the final five minutes. The Paris club has dominated French soccer with 10 league titles in the last 12 seasons but is rebuilding after Mbappé left to join Real Madrid in the summer. It has one of the youngest squads in the league this season and is betting a new generation can take on more responsibility in Mbappé’s absence. It started Friday’s match with home-grown 16-year-old Ibrahim Mbaye on the left wing and took the lead after only three minutes thanks to a goal from 23-year-old South Korean forward Lee Kang-in. Randal Kolo Muani hit the bar after 25 minutes but when a second goal came it was at the other end. Gautier Lloris, brother of France’s World Cup winning goalkeeper Hugo, equalized after 48 minutes and only a video review stopped the host from taking the lead after Josué Casimir hit the net five minutes later. PSG piled on the pressure as the match went on but it wasn’t until the 85th minute that Ousmane Dembélé headed the visitors in front again. The 21-year-old Bradley Barcola got the third a minute later and Kolo Muani added a fourth from the penalty spot in the final minute of the match. Another youngster, 19-year-old João Neves, claimed two assists.

___

