Premier League transfers: Berge joins Fulham and Liverpool sells teenager Clark

LONDON (AP) — Fulham completed the signing of Sander Berge from relegated Burnley for a reported 25 million pounds ($32.8 million) on a five-year contract on Thursday, with the Norway international set to replace the departed Joao Palhinha as the club’s holding midfielder.

Palhinha left for Bayern Munich in the transfer window.

“It’s been a little bit back and forth the last few weeks,” Berge said, “but I’m finally sitting here in the shirt in this beautiful stadium, knowing that my future is here, which feels great.”

Berge, who has also played for Sheffield United in the Premier League, could be in contention to make his debut for Fulham against Leicester on Saturday.

Liverpool sold 19-year-old midfielder Bobby Clark to Salzburg for a reported 10 million pounds ($13 million).

Clark was one of the youngsters who helped Liverpool win the English League Cup last season.

