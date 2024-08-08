Portugal defender Pepe retires from soccer at the age of 41

LISBON (AP) — Portugal defender Pepe announced his retirement from soccer on Thursday at the age of 41. The last…

LISBON (AP) — Portugal defender Pepe announced his retirement from soccer on Thursday at the age of 41.

The last game of the Brazilian-born center back’s career was for Portugal in its penalty-shootout loss to France in the European Championship quarterfinals last month. He was in tears after the game.

Pepe announced his retirement on social media.

He made 141 appearances for Portugal, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (211) and João Moutinho (146).

Pepe, Ronaldo and Moutinho were members of the Portugal team that beat host nation France 1-0 in the 2016 European Championship final.

Ronaldo paid tribute to his former Real Madrid teammate on X, formerly Twitter. He said: “There are not enough words to express how much you mean to me, friend. We won everything there was to win on the field, but the greatest achievement is the friendship and respect I have for you. You are unique, my brother. Thank you for so much.”

In his club career, Pepe won three Champions League titles and three Spanish league titles with Madrid between 2007-17. His last club was Porto, which he joined for a second spell in 2019.

