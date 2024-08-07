Poland 3, United States 2 (23-25, 27-25, 25-14, 23-25, 13-15) Poland_Spiker-T. Fornal (12-20), W. Leon Venero (22-41) (won-total attempts); Blocker-N.…

Poland 3, United States 2 (23-25, 27-25, 25-14, 23-25, 13-15)

Poland_Spiker-T. Fornal (12-20), W. Leon Venero (22-41) (won-total attempts); Blocker-N. Huber (1-13), M. Janusz (0-6), J. Kochanowski (2-17), B. Kurek (2-6), W. Leon Venero (2-6); Server-B. Boladz (1-2), T. Fornal (1-17), N. Huber (2-19), M. Janusz (0-6), J. Kochanowski (0-14), B. Kurek (0-19), W. Leon Venero (2-16), G. Lomacz (0-7), K. Semeniuk (0-1); Scorer-W. Leon Venero (26-63).

United States_Spiker-M. Anderson (23-37), A. Russell (18-29) (won-total attempts); Blocker-M. Anderson (0-9), T. Averill (2-11), M. Christenson (1-10), M. Holt (1-9), T. Jaeschke (1-4), A. Russell (2-13); Server-M. Ma’a (0-2), M. Anderson (1-26), T. Averill (1-17), M. Christenson (0-16), T. Defalco (0-10), M. Holt (2-17), T. Jaeschke (0-7), A. Russell (0-15); Scorer-M. Anderson (24-72).

Referees_Stefano Cesare, Italy. Fabrice Collados, France. Wael Kandil, Egypt. Daniele Rapisarda, Italy.

