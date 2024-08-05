Poland 3, Slovenia 1 (25-20, 24-26, 25-19, 25-20) Poland_Spiker-B. Kurek (18-38), W. Leon Venero (14-34) (won-total attempts); Blocker-M. Bieniek (1-10),…

Poland_Spiker-B. Kurek (18-38), W. Leon Venero (14-34) (won-total attempts); Blocker-M. Bieniek (1-10), T. Fornal (3-13), J. Kochanowski (1-9), W. Leon Venero (1-8); Server-T. Fornal (2-13), M. Janusz (2-14), J. Kochanowski (1-18), B. Kurek (1-16), W. Leon Venero (5-19); Scorer-W. Leon Venero (20-61).

Slovenia_Spiker-K. Cebulj (16-38), R. Mozic (6-11), T. Urnaut (10-31) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. Pajenk (0-6), G. Ropret (0-5), J. Kozamernik (1-15), J. Kovacic (0-1), K. Cebulj (0-6), R. Mozic (2-5), T. Urnaut (1-8), T. Stern (0-3); Server-A. Pajenk (1-13), G. Ropret (0-13), J. Kozamernik (2-18), K. Cebulj (0-9), R. Mozic (0-3), T. Urnaut (2-17), T. Stern (0-13); Scorer-K. Cebulj (16-53).

Referees_Scott Dziewirz, Canada. Stefano Cesare, Italy. Epaminondas Gerothodoros, Greece. Taoufik Boudaya, Tunisia.

