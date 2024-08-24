Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds play in game 3 of series

Cincinnati Reds (62-67, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (61-67, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:40…

Cincinnati Reds (62-67, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (61-67, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Julian Aguiar (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, two strikeouts); Pirates: Jake Woodford (0-5, 6.67 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -112, Pirates -107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Cincinnati Reds with a 2-0 series lead.

Pittsburgh is 61-67 overall and 31-32 in home games. The Pirates are 44-14 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cincinnati has a 62-67 record overall and a 31-33 record on the road. The Reds are 10-22 in games decided by one run.

Saturday’s game is the ninth time these teams meet this season. The Pirates hold a 6-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz has 28 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 63 RBI while hitting .263 for the Pirates. Bryan De La Cruz is 13-for-37 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has a .260 batting average to lead the Reds, and has 28 doubles, eight triples and 22 home runs. Tyler Stephenson is 13-for-39 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .230 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Reds: 4-6, .244 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (herniated disc), Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (knee), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Jones: 15-Day IL (lat), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (teres), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (toe), Christian Roa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.