Pirates start 3-game series with the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (58-51, third in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (55-53, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (5-6, 3.92 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Pirates: Luis Ortiz (5-2, 2.75 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -136, Pirates +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Arizona Diamondbacks to open a three-game series.

Pittsburgh has a 55-53 record overall and a 26-26 record at home. The Pirates have a 20-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Arizona has a 58-51 record overall and a 27-26 record on the road. The Diamondbacks have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .258.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 61 RBI for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 7-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 20 doubles, two triples and 24 home runs while hitting .302 for the Diamondbacks. Eugenio Suarez is 14-for-38 with two doubles and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .222 batting average, 2.86 ERA, even run differential

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .296 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Joshua Palacios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-Day IL (knee), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Ji-Hwan Bae: day-to-day (knee), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Jones: 15-Day IL (lat), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Christian Walker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

