Pirates play the Reds leading series 2-1

Cincinnati Reds (63-67, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (61-68, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Martinez (6-6, 3.64 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Pirates: Luis Ortiz (5-4, 3.56 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -111, Reds -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates take a 2-1 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Pittsburgh has a 61-68 record overall and a 31-33 record at home. Pirates pitchers have a collective 3.95 ERA, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Cincinnati has a 63-67 record overall and a 32-33 record on the road. The Reds have gone 27-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Sunday’s game is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Pirates are ahead 6-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 19 home runs while slugging .453. Bryan De La Cruz is 11-for-36 with three doubles and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with 59 extra base hits (29 doubles, eight triples and 22 home runs). Jonathan India is 12-for-40 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .214 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by four runs

Reds: 4-6, .256 batting average, 6.41 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (herniated disc), Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (knee), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Jones: 15-Day IL (lat), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (teres), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (toe), Christian Roa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

