Pirates place 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes on the injured list and bring up utility player Billy McKinney

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates placed third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes on the 10-day injured list Monday with lower back inflammation.

Hayes, a Gold Glove winner a year ago, has struggled to hit with power at the plate most of this season. The 27-year-old is batting .233 with four home runs and 25 RBIs in 96 games this year. His .573 OPS is a career low and nearly 200 points below the .762 OPS he posted in 2023.

The Pirates called up outfielder/first baseman Billy McKinney to take Hayes’ roster spot. McKinney hit .285 with five home runs and 18 RBIs this season between Class A Greensboro and Triple-A Indianapolis.

The well-traveled McKinney, who came over in a deal with the New York Yankees in December, has hit .209 with 34 homers and 86 RBIs in 311 career major league games with six different clubs.

Pittsburgh also recalled reliever Hunter Stratton from Indianapolis and designated reliever Ryder Ryan for assignment. Additionally, the rehab assignment for outfielder Josh Palacios ended and he was optioned to Triple-A.

