Pirates and Diamondbacks meet with series tied 1-1

Arizona Diamondbacks (59-52, third in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (56-54, third in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35…

Arizona Diamondbacks (59-52, third in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (56-54, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (8-6, 4.53 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Pirates: Paul Skenes (6-1, 1.90 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -156, Diamondbacks +130; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Arizona Diamondbacks are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Pittsburgh has a 27-27 record at home and a 56-54 record overall. The Pirates have a 21-8 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Arizona is 59-52 overall and 28-27 on the road. The Diamondbacks are 19-12 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Diamondbacks have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 19 home runs, 41 walks and 65 RBI while hitting .287 for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 12-for-39 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 20 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 75 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Eugenio Suarez is 14-for-39 with three doubles, five home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .234 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Diamondbacks: 8-2, .310 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Andrew McCutchen: day-to-day (leg), Joshua Palacios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Ji-Hwan Bae: day-to-day (knee), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Jones: 15-Day IL (lat), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Bryce Jarvis: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Walker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

