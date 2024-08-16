Phoenix visits Indiana after Copper’s 29-point performance

Phoenix Mercury (14-12, 9-6 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (11-15, 7-8 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK:…

Phoenix Mercury (14-12, 9-6 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (11-15, 7-8 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Fever -3; over/under is 174.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury visits the Indiana Fever after Kahleah Copper scored 29 points in the Mercury’s 85-65 victory against the Chicago Sky.

The Fever have gone 6-5 at home. Indiana has a 1-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mercury have gone 6-8 away from home. Phoenix ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Natasha Mack averaging 5.0.

Indiana averages 81.8 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 85.0 Phoenix gives up. Phoenix averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Indiana allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Fever won 95-86 in the last matchup on July 12.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caitlin Clark is averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Fever.

Copper is averaging 23.4 points for the Mercury.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 5-5, averaging 84.8 points, 37.1 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points per game.

Mercury: 6-4, averaging 87.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Mercury: Charisma Osborne: out (leg), Rebecca Allen: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.