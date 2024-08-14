Phoenix visits Chicago following Carter’s 34-point game

Phoenix Mercury (13-12, 9-6 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (10-14, 5-9 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK:…

Phoenix Mercury (13-12, 9-6 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (10-14, 5-9 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mercury -3; over/under is 166

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky hosts the Phoenix Mercury after Chennedy Carter scored 34 points in the Chicago Sky’s 93-85 win against the Las Vegas Aces.

The Sky have gone 4-8 in home games. Chicago is fifth in the WNBA allowing 81.2 points per game while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Mercury are 5-8 in road games. Phoenix is fourth in the WNBA scoring 83.8 points per game while shooting 44.0%.

Chicago is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Phoenix allows to opponents. Phoenix averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Chicago allows.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Angel Reese is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 11.9 rebounds for the Sky.

Natasha Cloud is averaging 12.4 points, 7.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mercury.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 38.4 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Mercury: 5-5, averaging 84.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Elizabeth Williams: out for season (meniscus), Moriah Jefferson: out (ankle).

Mercury: Charisma Osborne: out (leg), Sug Sutton: out (hamstring).

