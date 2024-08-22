Phoenix visits Atlanta after Copper’s 22-point game

Phoenix Mercury (15-14, 9-6 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (10-17, 4-10 Eastern Conference) College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Phoenix Mercury (15-14, 9-6 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (10-17, 4-10 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury takes on the Atlanta Dream after Kahleah Copper scored 22 points in the Mercury’s 72-63 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

The Dream are 6-8 in home games. Atlanta is fourth in the WNBA with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Tina Charles averaging 6.6.

The Mercury are 6-10 in road games. Phoenix ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 32.6 rebounds per game led by Monique Billings averaging 6.5.

Atlanta is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Phoenix allows to opponents. Phoenix averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 8.1 per game Atlanta gives up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Dream won the last matchup 72-63 on Aug. 21, with Allisha Gray scoring 21 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charles is scoring 13.9 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Dream.

Copper is averaging 23.1 points for the Mercury.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 3-7, averaging 75.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Mercury: 6-4, averaging 86.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Aerial Powers: out (calf ).

Mercury: Charisma Osborne: out (leg), Rebecca Allen: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

