Phillies take 3-game win streak into game against the Diamondbacks

Philadelphia Phillies (69-46, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (63-53, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Friday, 9:40…

Philadelphia Phillies (69-46, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (63-53, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (11-5, 2.77 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 148 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (8-6, 4.65 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -159, Diamondbacks +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona is 31-26 at home and 63-53 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 45-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Philadelphia is 69-46 overall and 31-25 on the road. Phillies hitters have a collective .328 on-base percentage, the sixth-best percentage in MLB play.

The teams match up Friday for the fifth time this season. The Phillies are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 20 doubles, two triples and 29 home runs while hitting .295 for the Diamondbacks. Eugenio Suarez is 13-for-39 with five doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Alec Bohm has 41 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 15-for-36 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 8-2, .306 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .265 batting average, 5.43 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (abductor), Christian Walker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Austin Hays: day-to-day (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (index finger), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

