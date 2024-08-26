Live Radio
Phillies place reliever José Alvarado on restricted list to deal with personal matter

The Associated Press

August 26, 2024, 6:48 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies placed left-handed reliever José Alvarado on the restricted list for a personal matter ahead of their game Monday against the Houston Astros.

The 29-year-old Alvarado has made 56 appearances this season, compiling a 4.30 ERA while striking out 52 and walking 25. He has converted 13 of 16 save opportunities.

Philadelphia recalled right-handed pitcher Michael Mercado from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to fill Alvarado’s spot on the roster.

